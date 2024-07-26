Major road in Royal National Park reopens after six months of repair work

Work to repair McKell Avenue in the Royal National Park has been completed after six months of work, with both lanes now open to traffic.
The road officially reopened yesterday, with asphalting, guardrail installation and site demobilisation to be completed by Friday August 2.
Minor finishing work such as line marking is scheduled to take place intermittently over the next few weeks under stop-slow traffic conditions.
Repair work began early this year following major damage caused by landslides during a huge rain event in 2023.
The road was closed on weekdays, reopening on weekends with a single lane under stop/start conditions.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart said it had been "a very challenging time for the community around the Royal National Park", with multiple setbacks experienced.
"It's great to share some good news about the hard work going on to repair and rebuild the local road network.
"Significant landslides occurred at McKell Avenue at the same time flooding frequency increased at Audley Weir, resulting in restricted access and inconvenience for local residents and visitors.
"I want to say a big thank you to motorists for your patience while work has occurred on the road."
"Repairs were completed on time despite multiple setbacks and challenging weather conditions, including the rain event in April which caused additional damage to the site.
"I want to thank Transport for NSW and ConnectSydneyfor their outstanding work in getting this most challenging project completed on time to ensure safety and accessibility for the community."
