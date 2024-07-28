Oatley State Rugby Carnival

Last weekend saw teams from all over NSW descend on Riverwood Park in a display of rugby union at its grass roots level.
Oatley Rugby Club hosted the u/10s State Development Carnival on behalf of NSW Junior Rugby Union.
The Carnival was a huge success with teams attending from all 10 Sydney Shute Shield districts and seven country zones.
This carnival was the first introduction to representative rugby for these youngsters with each team playing six games. Over 2,000 players, coaches/managers and spectators keenly participated in an experience which will surely underpin their enjoyment of the game for many years to come.
Oatley, Club President, Ana Moala said it was encouraging to see so many youngsters out playing rugby.
"They had some amazing support from their coaches and family." she said
"Oatley Rugby Club is immensely proud to host such significant events out of our home ground Riverwood Park."
"These events would not be possible without the support of Georges River Council and our major sponsor Club Rivers"
The Club continues to grow and welcomes new players in minis, juniors, girls and seniors and Oatley Rugby Club and Riverwood Park are showing their position as the 'Home of Rugby in the Georges River'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.