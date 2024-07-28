A shark starter

Whilst the Sharks NRL team tries to attempt to halt its slide down the ladder their NRLW counterparts showed some resolve taking a first up gritty 14-0 shutout of the Cowboys at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday.
Sharks captain Emma Tonegato steered her side around at five-eighth and had a hand in all three of her side's first half tries as the Sharks dominated the opening 35 minutes.
The backline movement was flawless in the three try romp but it was actually the scrambling and critical defense that the 2024 team brought to the table.
The Cowboys dominated the second half possession stakes but Cronulla's defence stood firm.
The Sharks recorded the first defensive shut out in the club's NRLW history since joining the competition last season, and coach Tony Herman must of been impressed.
Cronulla's NSW Origin player Tiana Penitani overcame illness to play a starring role in the win and Cronulla's try celebrations - pretending to tee off in golf after scoring in the eighth minute and performing CPR on Cassie Staples after her 15th minute try.
Staples scored her second try in the 28th minute after fullback Jada Taylor chimed into the backline and halfback Tayla Preston converted from the sideline to give the Sharks a 14-0 halftime lead.
Sharks centre Annessa Biddle ran a game high 171 metres from 17 carries of the ball to show her form from last year continues.
In Round 2 the Sharks face the Eels at Alliance Stadium on Sunday August 4 at noon.
Its also high noon for the Sharks men as the Cowboys overcame the loss of star forwards Jason Taumalolo and Reuben Cotter to down the Sharks 30-22 in North Queensland to keep their top four hopes alive and have the Sharks clinging on to theirs.
The Cowboys had an 18-10 lead at halftime but a 55th minute solo effort from Brayden Trindall, who toed the ball ahead three times before touching down behind the posts, ensured an intense finish.
Cronulla has now lost six of its last eight games but fans can take solace from their run home which will see them take on just one top eight side before finals.
The Sharks now face the Rabbits at home on Saturday night at 7.30 and must win.
