History beckons

Rockdale Ilinden have picked up a crucial 2-1 win over a strong APIA Leichhardt side at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre to keep their lead at the top of the Men's NPL ladder.
After last weeks 2-1 loss to Sydney Olympic at Netstrata Jubilee Oval Ilinden needed to bounce back to protect their six point lead after 26 Rounds of the first past the post NPL competition.
It's going to be a big month for the Rockdale team who this week face A League team Newcastle Jets in a round of 32 game on Wednesday July 31 at 7.30 at the Ilinden Sports Centre-Get your tickets now via trybooking.com
Tickets can be purchased at the gate but the club encourages pre-purchase.
Every match in the Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds will be streamed live and free on 10 Play.
On Sunday it was the away side who opened the scoring 12 minutes into the second half through a Jack Stewart penalty, but that was cancelled out by a clinical Alec Urosevski strike .
In the 87th minute, Rockdale found their winner through Daniel Collins, and secured vital victory with a late smash and grab.
The whole first half of the match was highly intense and physical, as both sides continued to look to cement their authority on this game, without creating any significant chances and the pace was frantic from end to end.
Towards the end of the first 45, APIA were beginning to dominate, forcing Rockdale into their half and creating a few half-chances and in the second stanza, APIA opened the scoring with a penalty.
However, in the 76th minute, Rockdale found their leveller, with a fantastic ball from Isaac Danzo finding Alec Urosevski in behind.
In the 87th minute, it was Rockdale who scored the winner when the ball fell to Daniel Collins, and he smashed the ball home, his first for the year, giving Rockdale crucial three points.
Rockdale Assistant Coach Nick Stavroulakis said they weren't at their best.
"it wasn't a 'Rockdale esque' performance, but we're at the business end of the season, so for us it's all about results - we did that today.
"We are now moving forward preparing for Wednesday night's Australia Cup game against the Newcastle Jets in what is a big night for the club."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.