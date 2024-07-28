Dragons double blow

The Dragons were unable to overcome the Panthers in front of a sold-out Wollongong crowd going down 46-10 on Sunday afternoon.
It was a Nathan Cleary masterclass that led to an emphatic victory over the Dragons as they continue to flex their premiership muscle in the run to the finals.
In contrast to Cleary, Dragons halfback Ben Hunt had an afternoon to forget after sending three kicks out on the full and he was guilty of five errors all up.
A strong wind didn't help with Hunt critical of his own performance.
"They were definitely good but we let them be good.
"We started pretty ordinary and kept giving them opportunities," he said.
We started pretty ordinary and kept giving them opportunities- Ben Hunt
"The second half I let us down with my kicking game - it was poor execution from myself."
It proved a deflating result for the home side with 18,988 crowd- the fourth-highest number in the venue's history - packed into WIN Stadium for a highly anticipated double-header.
Coach Flanagan now has some serious defensive work to do as his team heads to Melbourne to face the NRL ladder leading Melbourne Storm on Saturday night.
The day didn't start in a positive way with the Titans' powering past the Dragons NRLW team 18-10 early on Sunday afternoon.
Jamie Soward's squad opened their 2024 campaign against last year's Grand Finalists on home soil.
There were some bright moments from new-look halves pairing Raecene McGregor and Zali Hopkins while all three debutantes - Kasey Reh, Bronte Wilson and Leio Fotu-Moala - had some impressive touches.
But some missed opportunities in attack and simple errors with the ball cruelled the Dragons chances and while the team fought back impressively late in the match, they handed the Titans too big of a head start.
Propelled by a hat-trick of tries from winger Emily Bass, the Titans dominated, enjoying the lion's share of possession and controlling field position well on the back of a stellar kicking game.
Coach Soward said they just made to many errors.
"I was proud of how we hung in there but we made too many mistakes.
"Lots to be happy about, the way we didn't give up and kept playing footy, we have to be smarter in some areas.
"It was an accumulation of attention to detail."
Dragons fullback Teagan Berry has scored nine tries in five games against the Titans but that impressive stat didn't help the final result.
They now head north to play the Cowboys in a game they can win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.