Aussie Sevens women

Australia's women's Rugby Sevens team made the perfect start to its Paris Games by beating South Africa and Great Britain, charging towards the quarter-finals.
Led by the Levi sisters Maddison and Teagan, who combined for 10 tries in two games, Australia beat South Africa 34-5 and then Great Britain 36-5 at Stade de France on the opening day of the tournament.
Caringbah's Tia Hands also had a big impact on the opening day by scoring four tries - two in each game.
