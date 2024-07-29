St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland fight relegation

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 29 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 10:39am
Sutherlands 2-1 victory over Manly see them sitting just above the relegation playoff zone on the 2024 NPL ladder. Picture John Veage
In thrilling circumstances, the Sutherland Sharks recorded a last gasp 2-1 victory over Manly United thanks to Takahide Umebachi to secure three precious points and to strengthen their fight against relegation at Cromer Park on Friday night.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

