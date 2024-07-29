Sutherland fight relegation

In thrilling circumstances, the Sutherland Sharks recorded a last gasp 2-1 victory over Manly United thanks to Takahide Umebachi to secure three precious points and to strengthen their fight against relegation at Cromer Park on Friday night.
A smart and direct penalty from Mitchell Stamatellis and then the equally as powerful the match winner from Umebachi in the 91st minute gave the visitors a massive victory in their attempts to avoid relegation from the NPL top division.
The hosts recorded the games first strike after a handball from Matthew Jackson on the edge of the box. Peter Kekeris made no mistake, speeding up his run and causing Nenad Vekic to manoeuvre the wrong way.
Miguel Bauza revived Sutherland's hopes just before the half-hour mark as he committed a nasty slide tackle on Jackson resulting in a straight red card to the experienced Spaniard.
On the 82nd minute mark, Stamatellis levelled the score from the spot smashing his penalty under the keeper.
Chaos continued following the goal when the ref handed Sutherland the games second red card four-minutes from full-time.
It was worth the risk when Umebachi unleashed his shot into the bottom left corner delivering Sutherland the dramatic victory.
Stamatellis was happy to give his analysis post-game.
"It was a massive victory given the context of our season.
"Manly defended well but we grinded and never gave up. Full credit to our boys.
"We have some big games coming up and we'll continue to play a good brand of football," he said.
