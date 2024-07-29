Green dreams: TAFE student to pitch keeper

TAFE NSW graduate Michael Madelly of Caringbah was enjoying a successful career as an office manager, but he had to make a major career change after he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.
He studied a Certificate III in Sports Turf Management, and now not only is he staying mobile (on the recommendation of his doctors), he is also putting his practical skills to use at Sydney's major sporting venue, the Sydney Cricket Ground.
His entry into the industry comes at a time when the number of greenkeepers in Australia has grown by 12 per cent in the past year, according to Jobs and Skills Australia.
In 2013, Mr Madelly was diagnosed with a condition that presents as chronic arthritis. "I'd always loved sport, so when I eventually found sports turf management, I was eager to jump into it and take my career in a new direction," he said. "At age 31, I started afresh as an apprentice at the Australian Golf Club and began studying."
Once sitting behind a computer, he now focuses on preparing cricket pitches for international matches, by marking lines and preparing the ideal turf surface for AFL players. "It's surreal that I get to help bring to life major events at some of Sydney's oldest and newest venues," Mr Madelly said. "It's a very rewarding job, and I feel a sense of accomplishment to say I've been a part of international events."
Head Teacher of Sports Turf Management at TAFE NSW, Ian Clarke, said TAFE had a proud history of supplying a pipeline of workers into the sports turf management industry and facilities. "Several of our students are hired each year by Venues NSW and work at either the SCG, Allianz Stadium, Accor Stadium, or CommBank Stadium," he said.
Mr Madelly, a fan of American football, said he would like to take his trade across the globe. "My dream is to one day work at a big stadium in the United States and take the skills and experience I've gained along my journey to a new level and continue to grow my career as a groundsperson," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.