Olympians hard at work

It's been a golden start in Australia's Olympic quest but it is still just the start of the journey for most with many local participants just beginning their competition whilst some have already finished.
Australia's women's Rugby Sevens team has made the perfect start to its Paris Games by beating South Africa and Great Britain as they charge towards the quarters.
Led by the Levi sisters Maddison and Teagan, who combined for 10 tries in two games, Australia beat South Africa 34-5 and then Great Britain 36-5 at Stade de France on the opening day.
Maddison scored a first-half hat-trick on her way to four tries against South Africa, then followed up with another three against GB.
Caringbah's Tia Hands also had a big impact on the opening day by scoring four tries - two in each game.
The Australian Men's Rugby Sevens team have gone agonisingly close to their first Olympic medal in Paris.
The bronze medal clash against South Africa had all the intensity and desperation you would expect, with the unexpected drama of a red card against Australia.
Despite a big comeback by the Aussies, South Africa won the bronze 26-19.
Australia was narrowly ahead (5-7) in the first half following a Nathan Lawson try. But the second half was full of drama.
Lawson from Cronulla whose parents and partner were watching said it was an unbelievable place to play.
"The amount of people in the crowd and the noise was amazing," he said
This is the best result for an Australian men's sevens team at the Olympic Games.
In waterpolo the Aussie Sharks went down fighting in their opening game of the Games to European champions Spain 9-5.
It was a battle from start to finish for the Aussie Sharks, with six players making their Olympic debut at the Paris Aquatic Centre.
Spain were the first on the scoreboard, before Cronulla's Milos Maksimovic fired back with the first goal for the Aussie Sharks.
Burraneer's Angus Lambie then claimed back-to-back goals in the second quarter, before Milos scored his second in the last quarter. But it wasn't enough to hold off the World Championship bronze medalists, going down by four.
Australia's Women's Water Polo Team has made a perfect start to its Paris Olympic campaign with a 7-5 win over China.
The Stingers were in control for most of the game before China equalised with two consecutive goals in the third period.
Australia responded with two goals in the final four minutes to take the win,
Breanna Scotts Australian Women's Artistic Gymnastics Team left it all out on the competition floor in Paris , falling just short of qualifying through to the Team Final.
