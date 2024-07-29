New Sharks store open for business

A brand-new Sharks Store, located in the Bay Central Woolooware town centre, has officially opened for trade - kicking off 10 days of unmissable merchandise deals and celebrations.
Situated next to PointsBet Stadium in the heart of the new shopping precinct, the state-of-the-art outlet carries a full selection of top-quality Sharks merchandise.
The Sharks Store was unveiled at a ribbon-cutting event last week featuring club legends Paul Gallen and Andrew Ettingshausen, former captain Dale Finucane, NRLW players Quincy Dodd and Jada Taylor, Sharks corporate partners and VIP guests.
Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta said Sharks supporters will feel strongly connected to their club when they shop there.
"As well as stocking the latest and greatest merchandise in a prime location right next to our stadium, the new Sharks Store offers an immersive experience for Members and fans to show their true colours.
"The Sharks Store is an outstanding addition to the Bay Central town centre, a standout feature of their retail precinct and a convenient shopping destination for our Members and fans. We now look to move forward with the construction of the adjacent Leagues Club and to delivering our Members with an exciting new, state-of-the-art facility." he said
The Sharks Store at Kareela is now permanently closed, however, a pop-up shop with a small range of merch will remain at the venue.
