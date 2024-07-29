Police investigating after two people stabbed at Kogarah

Police are appealing for information after two people were stabbed at Kogarah last Wednesday.
At about 3:40pm on July 24, emergency services were called to Lachal Avenue following reports two people had been stabbed.
St George Police arrived and found a man, 28, with stab wounds to his back and armpit, and a woman, 22, with a laceration to her right hand.
Both were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St George Hospital in stable conditions. The woman has since been discharged, with the man was expected to undergo surgery on Thursday.
Police were told the pair had been driving along President Avenue where another vehicle collided with their car. The 28-year-old man got out of his car and was talking with the other driver, when the unknown male assaulted him, stabbing him multiple times, before stabbing the 22-year-old woman.
A male described as wearing a black hooded jacket and having a red beard has stabbed the driver of the Suzuki swift.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing. Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam, mobile phone footage or information to contact St George Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
