Small Rockdale chapel played big role in many lives

The architect of the small chapel in Rockdale that is slated for demolition by Bayside Council believes it should be saved for community use.
Bayside Council plans to convert the former Church of Christ in Bryant Street into a community centre and demolish the adjoining chapel to make way for a pocket park.
But for 94-year-old Arncliffe architect Keith Sawdy, who designed the chapel and was a member of the congregation, it would not only be a loss of part of his personal history but the destruction of a unique piece of Australian history.
Mr Sawdy and his first wife, Fay, were married in the church next to the chapel in 1955. They then went to study in Europe for two years after he was awarded the Byera Hadley Travelling Scholarship in architecture.
"When we returned to Australia we came back to the church and they decided to build a new chapel and asked me to design it," Mr Sawdy said.
"It was the first building I ever built. This was really the first A-frame building in Australia. I don't remember seeing a building like that overseas but it could have been Scandinavian design.
"While it was being built I was asked to work on the Mint building in Canberra with Jim Whitelock.
"I also designed the Mail Handling building in Cleveland Street, Surry Hills, now demolished, and then mostly aged care villages nursing homes."
Mr Sawdy chose the A-frame design because of the small footprint of the site.
The new chapel was connected to the original church hall by a covered walkway and the A-frame had brick walls and amber glass windows.
"It could seat 200 people. There was very little space but everyone seemed pleased with it.
"The organ built by Ron Sharpe who went on to build the organ at the Opera House. This was one of his first and he would go on to bigger and better things."
The cross was also controversial.
"It wasn't timber but was made out of steel and had stained glass in it," he said. "We took it down to Botany Bay and submerged it in the water so that it would rust. It was really a piece of sculpture."
Mr Sawdy said that since the chapel has been closed the organ has been removed and no-one seems to know where it is now. Two crosses, one of the exterior and one inside have also been removed and the windows have been boarded over.
Mr Sawdy said the small chapel played a large role in many lives over the decades.
"The chapel was always open to people," he said. Shoppers often went in and sat and had a rest."
Mr Sawdy met his second wife, Bev at the church. She used to worship there with her husband, Brian.
"It was a lovely church and chapel," Mrs Sawdy said. "It is sad to see it go like this."
Mr Sawdy said he hopes that Bayside Council will reconsider its decision to demolish the chapel.
"If it stays it would need refurbishment to bring it back to what it was," he said.
"It could be used for concerts, art exhibitions and as a meeting place for the community," he said.
A petition has been started on change.org by another former member of the congregation, Elaine Norling who, along with her husband Robin designed the mural in the chapel,
Under the heading Save this 1959 gem on Bryant St, Rockdale, the change.org petition states: "Slated for demolition by Bayside Council to be replaced by a small 'park'. The older adjacent church hall will become a Community and Culture Centre. The A-frame was designed by award winning architect Keith Sawdy and could be made part of the proposed adjacent Centre. Urgent action needed if this iconic building is to be saved."
The petition is at: https://www.change.org/p/save-this-1959-gem-on-bryant-st-rockdale or contact Bayside Council, City Projects, T 02 9562 1564.
