Tributes for memorable former St George Girls High teacher, Eula Guthrie

Tributes have flowed in for former English and History Mistress at St George Girls High School teacher Eula Guthrie who has died at the age of 95.
Miss Guthrie was hailed as one of, if not the most, influential female figure in the history of NSW education.
A life-long resident of Beverley Park, Ms Guthrie was the first female regional director with the NSW Department of Education.
She was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the 1992 Australia Day Honours for Service to Education and to the Community and was described as an outstanding orator, a brilliant writer and a much loved and acclaimed teacher at St George Girls High School.
Miss Guthrie was also a former student at St George Girls High, completing the Leaving Certificate in 1945.
A graduate of Wagga Wagga Teachers' College in the late 1940s, she changed the lives of many young women who then went on to have outstanding careers themselves.
One of her many achievements in education was to open up agricultural schools and colleges to girls which were previously male-only.
Some of the many tributes from the St Georgians Facebook page and the Letters to the Editor in the Sydney Morning Herald last week included:
"We were pupils at St George Girls' High School Kogarah from 1958-1962 when Miss Guthrie was English and History Mistress. She was energetic, passionate and a wonderful and inspirational teacher. Later in her career she gave up classroom teaching and despite the prejudices of the time, she rose to senior roles in the NSW Education Department, and ended up THE most senior woman in the department.
"Later on we learned of her broader role of advocacy for equal opportunity for women in the teaching profession. We send our sincere condolences to her family and with to express our appreciation of a most memorable teacher and woman on the occasion of her funeral. She is not forgotten." - Sandra Close (Pollock), Susan North, Jennifer Blight (Ravens), Jillian Howard(Cheetham), Dianne Whyms (Foster), Jill Pratt (Roy) , Christine Kinder (Manning)"
Other tributes included:
"Scared of no-one."
"Her career was marked by battles that she rarely lost."
"Her greatest victory was the promotion and injection of women into high office at the previously male-dominated Department of Education."
"A feminist in the true and practical sense of the word."
"Public education is indebted to Eula Guthrie."
"Eula thrived on conflict, she didn't need to fight as she was held in awe for her towering intellect and mind boggling knowledge. Classical allusions just poured from her discussions of Greek and Roman history. Quotes always enlivened her presentations. She was unique amongst educators. Nobody ever approached her scary knowledge of so many subjects. She always did everything with great style."
"A really important Australian - she fought for the introduction of personal development in NSW schools. She won her way and in 1975 the personal development group was formed with a view to introducing sex education in its widest definition. She fought for a high budget and was lucky enough to benefit from Gough Whitlam's willingness to spend on such things."
"Our brilliant English Mistress."
"Such a pioneer."
"An amazing teacher with her with her emphasis on English grammar and usage."
"As well as being my favourite English teacher, during our lunch breaks she taught many of us how to crochet small squares which were pieced together and made into Granny Rugs for nearby nursing homes."
":She instilled in me a life-long love of literature, the English language and, indeed life."
The funeral for Eula Guthrie will be held tomorrow (Tuesday, July 30) at Rockdale Uniting Church, 5 Bay Street, Rockdale commencing at 1.30pm.
