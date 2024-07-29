'A bloody disgrace': Caringbah bank closure after 73 years 'to hit the elderly'

The elderly will be most impacted by the closure of the Commonwealth Bank branch at Caringbah after 73 years, customers say.
The branch will close on Friday August 23, further reducing face-to-face banking services in Sutherland Shire and impacting other businesses in the ailing shopping strip.
The ATMs will also be removed. Some transactions will be possible at the nearby post office.
Anne McLennan, a long-time customer, said it was a "ridiculous" decision.
"I had to wait half an hour to get served last week because there were so many people in the queue," she said.
"I use NetBank, but occasionally I need to come into the branch for service.
"A lot of older people live around here and they really need to be able to come in and do their banking."
Greg Lukins said, "It's all right for my generation, but older customers need branches".
"However, we can talk till we're blue in the face, and nothing is going to change," he said.
Richard Wittholz, a customer at the branch for more than 50 years, said he was "very disappointed".
"We use the ATM about once a week and also come for service when we have something very involved, which just can't be done online."
Tom Scully, 90, said the closure of the bank branches was a "bloody disgrace".
Mr Scully banks with the St George Bank and has to travel from his home in Cronulla to Caringbah when he needs to visit a branch.
"I particularly feel sorry for the people in the country when their branches shut, because it can be a long way to their nearest bank," he said.
The Commonwealth Bank at Caringbah opened in 1951 in what would become in the 1960s the shire's premier retail precinct. Department store McDowells opened opposite in 1961.
The CBA's Sydney South Area manager Kavita Shukla said, "Our Miranda and Cronulla branches are popular banking centres for local communities. These are larger branches, with more staff at each location, including home lending specialists, business bankers, and access to convenient self-service technology."
Caringbah branch staff will be relocated to nearby branches, the bank says.
The CBA closed its Gymea branch in 2019 and Sutherland branch in 2022. Remaining shire branches are at Miranda, Cronulla, Sylvania and Menai.
Staff at the Miranda branch, in the Westfield centre, are often overwhelmed by the number of customers.
The latest closure is a further blow to the Caringbah shopping strip. The building next door is for sale, the shopfront empty and there are several other empty shops along the strip.
