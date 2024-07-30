Prominent speakers to give advice at Sutherland Shire Council Business Summit

A behavioural expert, health entrepreneur and Artificial Intelligence (AI) specialist will be the guest speakers at Sutherland Shire Council's 2024 Business Summit.
The three-hour event, themed 'Innovate, Motivate and Communicate', will be held on Tuesday August 6 at the Pavilion performing Arts Centre at Sutherland.
It will include dinner and the chance to network with other local business operators.
Tickets are $84.90 for standard admission and $44.90 for students and concession holders, with a special buy three, get one free offer available.
The council says attendees "will be offered a host of insights that will help aspiring business people get established and assist established players to get ahead, with guest speakers set to provide key insights and tools to excel in an ever-evolving business landscape".
The speakers, with notes provided by the council:
Channel Nine journalist Jayne Azzopardi, from the Today and Weekend Today programs, will be the MC.
