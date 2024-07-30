Prominent speakers to give advice at Sutherland Shire Council Business Summit

Behavioural expert Anthony Laye, who is set to share insights into how to influence the thoughts and choices of prospective customers, empowering attendees with tools to drive their business growth.

Health entrepreneur Jade Spooner in a one-on-one interview with her brother Blake, with the pair set to discuss Jade's experience founding a personalised nutrition plan company and her journey transforming it into an 8-figure business. Attendees can expect to learn how to turn passion into profit and stand out in the industry.