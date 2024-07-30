Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: A year of accomplishments and community

As my term as Mayor of Georges River Council draws to a close, I reflect on our achievements with pride. It has been an honour to lead a community defined by resilience and togetherness, and I am filled with a profound sense of pride.
Our Council listens to your needs and aims to serve you now and in the future, and are dedicated to delivering projects that enhance our community, focusing on improving the places and spaces where we unite, connect, and build together.
We've tackled challenges like the cost of living and housing crises worsened by the pandemic. Our Council actively seeks solutions and collaborates for better housing options.
Community is about shared experiences and cooperation. We've improved our gathering places such as Memorial Square and MacMahon Courtyard, as well as upgrading facilities such as the skate park at Olds Park.
Looking ahead, we're working on strategic initiatives such as a new aquatic facility in Carss Park and e-scooter trials in Kogarah to transform our centres for the future.
Our diverse culture is our strength and we have launched a Social Justice Charter to host events such as the Lunar New Year celebrations and multicultural food festivals that bring us together.
We support local artistry through events like Battle of the Beats and the Un[Contained] Art Festival, fostering creative expression in our community.
Looking ahead, the next Local Government Election will be held on September 14, 2024. With 15 publicly elected Councillors to be chosen for a four-year term, your vote is important in shaping our future. Please visit Council's website for more information.
I extend my heartfelt thanks to the people in our community for their unwavering support and trust. I am confident that Council will continue to work hard to deliver initiatives that support and enrich our community.
Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Mayor.
