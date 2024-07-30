St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: A year of accomplishments and community

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 30 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Mayor, Sam Elmir
Georges River Mayor, Sam Elmir

As my term as Mayor of Georges River Council draws to a close, I reflect on our achievements with pride. It has been an honour to lead a community defined by resilience and togetherness, and I am filled with a profound sense of pride.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.