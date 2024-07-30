New raised crossings increase pedestrian safety at Mortdale and South Hurstville

Two new raised pedestrian crossings, located at Ellen Subway, Mortdale and along Hillcrest Avenue, South Hurstville have been installed to increase the safety of pedestrians and motorists.
"Our community has been fighting for both of these pedestrian crossings for some time now," Oatley MP Mark Coure said.
"Both locations have had several near-misses and incidents over the years, so these crossings are a real win for the community safety," Mr Coure said.
"There are a number of school children and seniors who will benefit greatly, especially considering the close proximity of the crossings to Penshurst Marist, St Aidan's Anglican Church and Hurstville Grove Infants School."
After significant advocacy work from the local community, Georges River Council received $210,000 in funding to upgrade both pedestrian crossings, as a part of Transport for NSW's 'Get NSW Active 2023-24' funding program.
This program provides funding to local councils for projects that aim to improve walking and bike riding trips, making them safer and more enjoyable.
"A big thanks to the local community and everyone who has got onboard with this campaign. This is proof that our community can achieve fantastic things with some people power and hard work," Mr Coure said.
For more information regarding the Get NSW Active program, please visit:
