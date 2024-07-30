St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
New raised crossings increase pedestrian safety at Mortdale and South Hurstville

July 30 2024 - 1:00pm
Oatley MP Mark Coure at the new raised pedestrian crossing at Ellen Subway, Mortdale. Picture supplied.
Two new raised pedestrian crossings, located at Ellen Subway, Mortdale and along Hillcrest Avenue, South Hurstville have been installed to increase the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

