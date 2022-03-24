latest-news,

Cronulla RSL Memorial Club is doing its bit to revive the the live music industry, with three free shows by top performers to be held over the next two weekends. The club has teamed up with Great Southern Nights, which has organised more than 100 different live shows across NSW in March and April. The shows cater for different genres and markets and are designed to "bring life and excitement back to the Sutherland Shire". Friday 25th March 8:30pm - Fergus James Fergus James target audience is 18-40 and is a Triple J artist having performed at major music festivals such as Splendour in the grass and in the line up for Yours & Owls Saturday 2nd April 8:30pm - The Radiators The Radiators are our big band night. This is targeted at the 45+ category and is our first major band night event in over 2 years Saturday 9th April 8:30pm - Endless Summer Beach Party This fun, upbeat cover band are targeted at all audiences as they play hits from the 60s right through to todays hits.

