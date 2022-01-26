community, australia day honours 2022

Sutherland's Harold Gunatillake is proud to receive an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for service to medicine, and to the Sri Lankan community of NSW, in this year's Australia Day Honours. A distinguished medical professional who is now retired, Dr Gunatillake was one of the most talented doctors of Sri Lankan origin to be admitted as Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in the UK. He actively publishes article and books on health. He created his own website where he presents video presentations. He is affiliated with the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, is a former medical practitioner of Sutherland Hospital, and is associated with many medical organisations as a member, including the Academy of Medicine in Singapore, Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons, among many others. "I'm honoured to receive this," he said. "I've written over 400 health articles and have done more than 50 YouTube presentations to educate the community in health issues such as heart disease, diabetes and other chronic diseases."

