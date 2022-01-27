Students' futures take flight as universities release offers

latest-news, uac, engadine high school, caringbah high school

High school classroom doors have closed for these HSC students but new ones have opened, as their desire for ongoing learning makes a mark. University applicants received their round 2 offers for study in 2022 on January 26. There was a slight increase in the number of offers made last year. These are the first offers made to year 12 students based on their ATAR. Brazilian triplets Marina, Luiza and Juliana Dorfman Knijnik, of Menai, were thrilled to get into their desired courses. Marina and Luiza were accepted into law at Sydney University. They were also recognised as HSC Distinguished Achievers and All Rounders. Juliana, also a Distinguised Achiever, will study ancient history at Macquarie University. The Menai girls said they were fortunate to have each other for support during a COVID-19 year of home-schooling. "We were lucky because we studied together. We wanted each other to succeed," Marina said. "Our younger brother helped with our chores." Marina scored an ATAR of 99.35 - an unexpected surprise she said, because she studied humanities electives. Juliana secured a 92.7 ATAR. She got early entry into university on a $50,000 scholarship. Her dream career is to become a museum curator or researcher. Luiza received an ATAR of 96.05, and hopes to become a human rights lawyer. She was heavily involved in volunteering including advocating for refugees, and was a recipient of this year's Order of Australia Medal for Youth Community Service. The sisters also run the online social justice magazine 'Woke', which aims to give more than 21,000 young people a platform to share their concerns about global issues. The triplet's mother, Selma, is proud of her "over-achievers". "It's not just because of their academic achievements. They really engage in community work and help each other," she said. "It's nice as a mum to see that. They are best friends. "Moving to Australia in 2009 was hard for us with language being a barrier but seeing how well they've done, I can say 'OK, I did well.'" Former Engadine High School captain Lara Proctor, got into a Bachelor of Commerce/Advanced Studies at the University of Sydney, thanks to her high ATAR of 97.75 "I was blown away. It's my dream course," she said. Principal of Caringbah High School, Alan McLean, said despite significant learning challenges, students' resilience was remarkable. "I was concerned about their exhaustion and weariness but they proved me wrong," he said. "They suffered a great deal of adversity and they will be much better for it." Engadine High School Principal Kerrie Jones said a key part of students' success was ensuring their well-being. "We expanded that support a great deal. Staff were working longer hours from home to ensure there was an enormous amount of relationship building with students," she said. Universities also released the Lowest Selection Rank (previously known as a cut-off) required for entry into each course. Applicants have until midnight on January 29 to change preferences to be included in round 1 on February 3.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/e0301bbd-606e-48d0-8570-cc8fe7508dc9.JPG/r0_328_5184_3257_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg