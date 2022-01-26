community, sutherland shire australia day award winners 2022

Worthy recipients who went above and beyond the call of civic duty were celebrated in Sutherland Shire's Australia Day Awards on January 26. The council praised the efforts of several inspiring residents at its annual ceremony. These commendations provide recognition for the selfless contributions made by residents in the community. In a first for the awards program, the council has rewarded two recipients of the Citizen of The Year. Danielle Lucas of Care for Kids, who supports children of domestic violence, and Megan Barnes, a pancreatic cancer awareness advocate, both won that title. Young Citizen of the Year was won by Paralympian swimmer Alexander Tuckfield. Julie Keating won Environmental Citizen of the Year for her work in supporting shorebirds in Port Hacking. The Community Group of the Year was given to the Facebook group, COVID-19 Sutherland Shire Community Group, which aims to update members on pandemic developments in the area. "The Australia Day Awards program is significant for our community because it encourages us to take a moment to recognise and celebrate truly inspiring local residents and thank them for their unwavering dedication to their cause," Council Mayor Carmelo Pesce said. "Many of these individuals and groups work tirelessly behind the scenes without recognition and each year we are in awe of the efforts of those who are nominated and help make Sutherland Shire a more vibrant and supportive place to live. "Although our community, our nation, and nations across the globe continue to face challenges, the self-propelled efforts of people who inspire positive change is heartening. "The breadth of untiring community spirit demonstrated by the many incredible nominees that were put forward by members of the community is a true testament to our community." CITIZEN OF THE YEAR Danielle Lucas, Care for Kids She founded non-profit charity Care 4 Kids Ltd' five years ago for children affected by domestic violence. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she ensured families were looked after by supplying meals and groceries. She approached restaurants to donate meals, and she also cooked meals, delivering to those in need. Her nominator described her as "amazing, selfless, kind, caring and passionate about helping others". CITIZEN OF THE YEAR Megan Barnes, pancreatic cancer awareness advocate Megan Barnes has worked tirelessly in the past nine years advocating for pancreatic cancer awareness and education. The person who nominated her for the award said she had been "relentless with her crusade" in the hope that families will no longer be crippled by this illness. Ms Barnes lost her father to pancreatic cancer in 2012. His passing inspired her mission. She was invited into the World Pancreatic Cancer Alliance in 2018 and also raises awareness on a global scale. YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR Alexander Tuckfield, 2020 Tokyo Paralympian A Paralympian who competed at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo and achieved a Bronze Medal in the 400m freestyle swimming event, Alexander Tuckfield is a true sportstar. That was his first international competition at the highest level possible. When he was 11 years old, he set himself a goal of making it to the Paralympic Games. He dedicated the past five years to his ambition, swimming 20 hours per week at Sutherland Leisure Centre. During times of significant COVID-19 restrictions and disruption, his determination did not waver. He swam in the ocean pools at Cronulla and Gunnamatta Bay. Born with cerebral palsy, he uses swimming to help manage his disability. He was described as "inspirational" by his nominator. ENVIRONMENTAL CITIZEN OF THE YEAR Julie Keating A Port Hacking shorebird enthusiast, Julie Keating has studied shorebirds in the area for the past decade. She spends most of her time outdoors, monitoring the sands and mudflats at Port Hacking every day. Through her captivating photography and videos, she has raised awareness of the shorebirds among residents, visitors and advocates for protection of their habitat. Using social media, she is actively encouraging Sutherland Shire's interest in shorebirds. She also leads walking tours and is building a growing team of volunteers, helping them learn about the birds, and how to monitor numbers, movements and behaviour. She has contributed significant information to helping inform government research on development in shorebird habitat areas. The person who nominated her said her "leadership in public information, education and advocacy is crucial to ensure that these incredible shorebirds find a safe and welcoming homes in Sutherland Shire". COMMUNITY GROUP OF THE YEAR COVID-19 Sutherland Shire Community Group on Facebook The COVID-19 Sutherland Shire Community Group Facebook page was nominated for its dedication to keeping the community informed of COVID-19 developments, news and updates with timely information and some light hearted content along the way. The community group operators were committed to promoting health and safety in Sutherland Shire. It was launched in March 2020 by Jessica Baird of Caringbah, and has page following of more than 7000 people. "It was very cool to be nominated. I was shocked because it's just a Facebook group and I wasn't sure it even fell into the category, but it has a big following," she said. "When lockdown happened and Omicron came there was a lot of panic. The page is a support group that sticks to the facts."

