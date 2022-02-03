Preschool grants boost early education support
A total of 23 early childhood centres in Sutherland Shire have been given funds to help encourage more Aboriginal children from those from low income families and participate in quality preschool education.
Grants of up to $10,000 will fund activities to help educators reach families who might otherwise not send their children to preschool.
Funding may be used for a range of activities, including working with Aboriginal community members to conduct Aboriginal art programs, staff development to promote outreach and specialised staff to deliver targeted support.
Engadine Preschool Kindergarten Director, Eve Hawkes, said the grant would help support low income and Aboriginal children to participate in 600 hours of early childhood education at its service.
"We requested the grant to purchase backpacks and stories of the Dreaming for each child," Ms Hawkes said. "The books will become part of the children library at home and support early literacy and brain development, imagination, and strengthen social interaction with families. The children will also begin to learn about our Aboriginal culture and heritage through the books."
Miranda MP Eleni Petinos said early learning services played a vital role in supporting children and families.
"This funding will help early childhood centres deliver a wide range of initiatives that improve participation as well as engage with members from the Aboriginal community", Ms Petinos said.
The grants program is open to non-profit community preschools and non-profit long day care centres.
GRANT RECIPIENTS
- Jacaranda Preschool Caringbah
- Cronulla Preschool Kindergarten
- Dianella Street Early Education Centre (Caringbah)
- Franklin Road Early Education Centre (Woolooware)
- Waratah Street Early Education Centre (Cronulla)
- Kurnell Preschool Kindergarten
- Mikarie Place Child Care Centre (Kirrawee)
- Jannali Preschool Kindergarten
- The Point Preschool (Oyster Bay)
- Como Preschool Kindergarten
- Gymea Community Preschool
- Canberra Road Early Education Centre (Sylvania)
- Fauna Place Early Education Centre (Kirrawee)
- Hobart Place Early Education Centre (Illawong)
- Soldiers Road Early Education Centre (Jannali)
- Bundeena Maianbar Pre-School
- Heathdene Preschool (Engadine)
- Helensburgh Community Preschool
- Woronora Heights Community Preschool
- Engadine Preschool Kindergarten
- Bradman Road early Education Centre (Menai)
- Caldarra Avenue Early Education Centre (Engadine)
- Moore Street Early Education Centre (Sutherland)