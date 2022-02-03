Preschool grants boost early education support

community, preschools sutherland shire

A total of 23 early childhood centres in Sutherland Shire have been given funds to help encourage more Aboriginal children from those from low income families and participate in quality preschool education. Grants of up to $10,000 will fund activities to help educators reach families who might otherwise not send their children to preschool. Funding may be used for a range of activities, including working with Aboriginal community members to conduct Aboriginal art programs, staff development to promote outreach and specialised staff to deliver targeted support. Engadine Preschool Kindergarten Director, Eve Hawkes, said the grant would help support low income and Aboriginal children to participate in 600 hours of early childhood education at its service. "We requested the grant to purchase backpacks and stories of the Dreaming for each child," Ms Hawkes said. "The books will become part of the children library at home and support early literacy and brain development, imagination, and strengthen social interaction with families. The children will also begin to learn about our Aboriginal culture and heritage through the books." Miranda MP Eleni Petinos said early learning services played a vital role in supporting children and families. "This funding will help early childhood centres deliver a wide range of initiatives that improve participation as well as engage with members from the Aboriginal community", Ms Petinos said. The grants program is open to non-profit community preschools and non-profit long day care centres. GRANT RECIPIENTS

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/c0ea180c-a317-420a-83ac-708267d58929.JPG/r0_372_4896_3138_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg