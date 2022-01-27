Glenlee Interim Heritage Order a "once in a generation opportunity"

latest-news,

The new Interim Heritage Order on the historic Glenlee property at Lugarno is a "once in a generation opportunity" for a thorough assessment of the heritage significance of the site, Oatley MP Mark Coure said. A Development Application for the property at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno calls for the demolition of the existing cottage and associated outbuildings, and a Torrens Title subdivision of the lot into 31 lots. NSW Minister for Environment and Heritage James Griffin has informed the council that an Interim Heritage Order will be gazetted next week to allow time for the assessment of Glenlee's State and local heritage, including Aboriginal cultural heritage values. The Minister has also requested NSW Heritage to pursue listing of the site on the State Heritage Register. "This is a significant win for the local area, as it protects the property from overdevelopment while NSW Heritage and Council do their work," Mr Courne said. The Interim Heritage Order will apply for a period of 12 months and provides time for further investigation of the State and local significance of the Glenlee property. Mr Griffin said "I acknowledge the Council's and the local community's desire to see the Glenlee property protected. "I have decided to make an Interim Heritage Order to allow adequate time for assessment of Glenlee's State and local heritage, including Aboriginal cultural heritage values." Former Mayor and Peakhurst Ward Councillor Kevin Greene described it as wonderful news for the community. "Glenlee is a local gem that combines a great example of early 20th century lifestyle with untouched remnants of the undeveloped natural environment." "'Council has worked diligently with NSW Heritage to provide the necessary reports to ensure the protection of this site and we appreciate the commitment and support of the State Government through our local member Mark Coure. Working together we can produce a tremendous result for our community." Mr Coure thanked the more than 1500 local residents who have signed his petition to save Glenlee. "We must preserve the historical and Indigenous significance of this place," he said. 'The Minister's Interim Heritage Order will help ensure that a thorough assessment and review of the site takes place and this is a once in a generation opportunity to do so. "When you assess the environmental, social and heritage significance of the Glenlee property, it becomes clear that this land must remain as open green space. "I also want to thank the Minister responsible for Heritage, for his advocacy and support in enacting this Interim Heritage Order." To sign Mark Coure's petition on the Glenlee precinct ,visit: https://forms.gle/XaRXbhm5fvADE7jY7 Oatley MP Mark Coure at the entrance to Glenlee in Lugarno. Picture: Supplied

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/4efa35a8-a4b3-4220-93c0-f33483bad872.jpg/r0_140_904_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg