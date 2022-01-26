community, australia day sutherland shire 2022

Early morning risers began their Australia Day at Cronulla on Wednesday, January 26, with beaches already swarming with flag holders by the shore. Sutherland Shire families flocked seaside to get a prime spot on the sand for a swim, or to watch the Jane McGrath Classic beach run make its passing sprint. It is raising money for the McGrath Foundation. Leader photographer John Veage was there to capture the day getting into full swing. Other events to follow during the day include a light display and live music at Como Pleasure Grounds from 3pm-10pm. The lights display will be a winner judging by images shared on social media when they were tested last night. There will be free entry to Como Swimming Complex from 1pm-6pm. Another lights display and live music will take place at Burnum Burnum Sanctuary, Woronora, from 3pm-10pm. Local musicians will also perform. There are plenty of COVID-19 safe outdoor events on throughout the shire.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/3239cf1a-cb4d-4a38-9217-51102fe6710b.jpg/r0_193_5315_3196_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg