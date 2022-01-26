Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Australia Day

comment, Shire Matters, Australia Day, Mark Speakman

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented our country with enormous challenges, but it's also revealed our strengths as we continued to help each other through the hard times. Australians are strong in the face of adversity. As we pause to reflect this Australia Day, we know better times are on the horizon. We can write a new chapter of hope about Australia and its people in our national story - of the longest continuing culture in the world; of Westminster democracy and the rule of law; of diverse faiths, customs and traditions; of arresting natural beauty. It's a story of a shared commitment to freedom, prosperity and a fair go for all. The freedoms we enjoy today are hard-won. They can't be taken for granted. When we look to other nations across the world, we're reminded, all too frequently, that democracy is under relentless assault. We truly are "the lucky country". We should celebrate our country's peace, stability and enviable way of life every day, not just on Australia Day. But we should use Australia Day as an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the values and achievements that unite every Australian. Our national day is also a time for honesty and for reflection. Our story has its blemishes, in particular our unfinished business of Indigenous reconciliation and closing the gap. As of this week, the Aboriginal flag is in public hands, more than 50 years after it was first flown. It can now be used in a similar manner to the Australian National Flag. Acknowledging and rectifying the mistakes of the past strengthens, not weakens, our nation. I'm honoured each year on Australia Day to be part of welcoming people who started their life journey in many different parts of the world, at our local citizenship ceremony. This Australia Day people from 21 different countries (including Belgium, Brazil, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Rwanda, Slovakia and the United Kingdom) will declare Australia and the Shire to be their home. After two years marred by a once-in-a-century pandemic, Australia has emerged in a stronger position than most societies. I thank our frontline workers and community volunteers, who've worked under immense pressure to keep Australians safe and to support our most vulnerable citizens. Happy Australia Day.

