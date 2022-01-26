latest-news, Kim Green, OAM, Australia Day Honours, netball, Sutherland Shire

Netballer Kim Green says the OAM she was awarded in the Australia Day Honours was "a lot more than about me". "The first thing I thought about was the amazing people whose work goes into promoting the sport that I love and the sacrifices made by my family," she said. Kimberlee (Kim) Green, of Gymea, was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to netball. The Sutherland Shire Netball Association junior played 74 games for the Australian Diamonds and was vice-captain from 2013 - 2015. Green played for the NSW Swifts from 2003-2016 and was captain for four years. She was the inaugural captain of the GWS Giants in 2017. She began playing at the Seymour Shaw Park courts at the age of eight for the Gymea club and, after representing Sutherland Shire, advanced quickly to the Sydney Swifts and Diamonds. Green has good sporting genes. Her mother Denise Langford was an Olympic swimmer and her father Michael played rugby league for South Sydney. "I have been lucky to be able to play netball," she said. "I loved what I did and travelled the world. "But, that would never have happened without the work done by the amazing people at all leveIs of netball. "It's an honour to be recognised with this award, but most of the people working in netball are not recognised." Green said she was also fortunate to have such great family support. "My mum used to drive me to training at Homebush five nights a week before I had my licence," she said. Green now coaches first division for North Shore United, a feeder team for the Giants and Swifts, and commentates for Fox Netball. She and her husband, former Test cricket fast bowler and current TV commentator Trent Copeland, have a son, 13 months, and are expecting their second child in April.

