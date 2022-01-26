Bayside welcomes 60 new citizens on Australia Day

latest-news,

It was a very special Australia Day this morning as Bayside Council welcomed 60 new Australian Citizens. Auntie Donna Ingram gave the Welcome to Country at the start of the citizenship ceremony at Rockdale Town Hall. "We First Nation people cared for the country for 65,000 years and I am sure you will now also care for it into the future," Auntie Dona said. "We recognise our non-Aboriginal brothers and sisters who walk beside us." The Welcome to Country was followed by a performance by The Gamay Dancers. The citizen ceremony was conducted by the new mayor of Bayside, Dr Christina Curry. "Today we complete and celebrate the final step in your journey to become an Australian citizen," Councillor Curry said. "Each of you share something in common - your belief in your heart that Australia is the place of your future.," she said. "We extend the firm hand of friendship as you become Australians." Deputy mayor Scott Morrissey read out a message from Prime Minister Scott Morrison. "The decision to become an Australian citizen is a deeply personal one," the Prime Minister said in his message. "It marks the end of one journey and the start of another. Australia is the most successful multicultural nation on earth. Today you will become one of us. Congratulations." Barton MP, Linda Burney, the first Aboriginal female to be elected to the Federal House of Representatives, had a special message for those becoming new Australian citizens. "The really important thing is you hold onto your story, hold on to your culture and hold on to your language because it enriches us as a nation," Ms Burney said. Other official guests were Rockdale MP Steve Kamper, Mark Buttegieg MLC and Shaoquett Moselmane MLC, and Bayside Councillors Liz Barlow, Jennifer Muscat, Ann Fardell, Jo Jansyn and Paul Sedrak. Bayside's 60 new Australian citizens came from: Austria, Bangladesh, Burundi, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, England, French Polynesia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Philippines, Poland, Russian Federation, Singapore, United Kingdom, Vietnam and Zimbabwe. Following the citizenship ceremony , Bayside Council presented its 2022 Citizen of the Year Awards. Rachael Smith was named Bayside Citizen of the Year. Mayor Christina Curry presented Rachael Smith with the Bayside Citizen of the Year award in recognition of her ongoing commitment to the Bayside community. Rachael set up the Pantry4thePeople in Botany to provide anyone suffering from financial stress access to food staples during the COVID pandemic. The Pantry4thePeople, open 24/7, is stocked with food staples donated by individuals and businesses. This simple idea has made a huge difference and Rachael is an inspiration to anyone wanting to help others in need. Ammrutha Vashetharan is Bayside's Sportsperson of the Year. Ammrutha started competitive archery in June 2017and has won many Gold and Silver medals throughout her short sporting career. She is currently preparing for the 2022 Asia Cup and World Archery Championships. Tameeka Johnson is Bayside's Young Citizen of the Year. As well as focusing on her own swimming achievement, Tameeka mentors and encourages younger swimmers. She also volunteers at sporting meets and carnivals. She is a friendly, natural leader and an outstanding young representative for Bayside.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/11d4c24b-16d9-4252-a0d5-b0503fb57dbf.jpg/r7_281_2994_1969_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg