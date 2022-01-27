community,

Rachael Smith was named Bayside Citizen of the Year as part of Bayside Council's Australia Day ceremony at the Rockdale Town Hall on Wednesday 26 January 2022. Mayor Christina Curry presented Rachael Smith with the Bayside Citizen of the Year award in recognition of her ongoing commitment to the Bayside community. Rachael set up the Pantry4thePeople in Botany to provide anyone suffering from financial stress access to food staples during the COVID pandemic. The Pantry4thePeople, open 24/7, is stocked with food staples donated by individuals and businesses. This simple idea has made a huge difference and Rachael is an inspiration to anyone wanting to help others in need. Ammrutha Vashetharan is Bayside's Sportsperson of the Year. Ammrutha started competitive archery in June 2017and has won many Gold and Silver medals throughout her short sporting career. She is currently preparing for the 2022 Asia Cup and World Archery Championships. Tameeka Johnson is Bayside's Young Citizen of the Year. As well as focusing on her own swimming achievement, Tameeka mentors and encourages younger swimmers. She also volunteers at sporting meets and carnivals.

Bayside Council announces Citizen of the Year 2022