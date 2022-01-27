Summer markets with a woof and a bark

community, sutherland shire what's on february 2022

THE SHIRE SUMMER MARKET Cambridge Markets On February 5-6, Cambridge markets returns to Miranda. The outdoor summer market will host nearly 200 stalls and will feature artisan products. There will be live music, entertainment and activities. Try a selection global eats such as pulled pork and brisket from The Street Food Project and gozleme from Aussie Sisters catering, plus delicious halloumi chips, Brooklyn Boy Bagels and gluten free delights. There will be delicious baked treats - everything from traditional Macedonian burek from Alexander's Bakery and filled donuts from Berliner Bakery, plus small batch raw honey and refreshing Messina ice-cream in their retro caravan. The Tara Distillery in the Shoalhaven boasts award-winning gin and spirits and Savannah Estate Wines from the Hunter region produce premium wine using select parcels of premium fruit. See homewares, handcrafted products, plants and eco products. Children's clothing from Poppy and Pom, decorator pots and succulent arrangements from Shire Succulents will be for sale. For furry friends, Charli and Molly Canine Couture will feature canine accessories and Healthy Everyday Pets will sell their natural treats. Rides and music will keep kids entertained. Parking is available at Miranda Park North, entrance via The Boulevarde. 10am-4pm. Sponsored by Tynan Motor Group. Details: cambridgemarkets.com.au STREET PAWS FESTIVAL Loftus Tram Museum On February 5, dogs galore will gather for the Street Paws Festival at the historic Loftus Tram Museum. This is the first time the festival is coming to the shire. It is a free COVID-19 safe event, with pet and food stalls, free medical advice, giveaways and quirky competitions such as old timer and best rescue story. The four-hour event is sponsored by Veterinary Specialists of Sydney in Miranda. From 11am. CINEMA UNDER THE STARS Sutherland Shire Council The community is invited to come along to free outdoor movie events. On February 5 at Scylla Bay Oval, Como, 'Shark Tale' is on at 5pm, 'How to train your dragon' at 7pm. On February 12 at Parc Menai it's 'Small foot' at 5pm and 'The war with grandpa' at 7pm. On February 19 at Marton Reserve, Kurnell, 'Trolls world tour' is on at 5pm, and 'Space jam: a new legacy' is on at 7pm. Details: shireevents@ssc.nsw.gov.au

