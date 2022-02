community,

Ray Barbi has been named as Georges River Counciil's 2022 Volunteer of the Year and Citizen of the Year. Mr Barbi is president of the St George Basketball Association. Ahmed Daaboul is Young Citizen of the Year, Koda Ghassa is Sportsperson of the Year and Annette Mayne is Green Advocate of the Year. The awards were presented at the council's Australia Day ceremony yesterday at Marana Hall, Hurstville.

