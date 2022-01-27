St George Matters with Chris Minns: 100 days of Perrottet

comment,

Last week marked 100 days since Dominic Perrottet became Premier of NSW and we have chaos to show for it. Our health system is under enormous pressure, our supermarket shelves are bare and there are supply shortages across the state. Parents are rightly concerned about how their children will return to school safely. People can't get to work because they can't get rapid antigen tests (RATs). And if people can't work then the economy doesn't work. Let's be clear - it didn't have to be like this. The Premier has chosen to follow his own agenda, putting ideology before the evidence and the advice of experts. As Labor Leader I've tried to support the Government in a bipartisan way to put the people of NSW first. But I will not stand by as this Premier abandons the people of NSW. The Premier was warned that surging COVID cases would place extreme pressure on hospitals and testing clinics. He ignored the advice of the Chief Health Officer and removed simple restrictions like mask mandates and QR check-ins. He failed to resource testing centres, leading to the closure of many testing clinics and massive delays getting results. RATs are expensive or are impossible to find or both and the Premier is more concerned about fining people for not reporting their results rather than making RATs widely accessible. Cost of living is also up under Premier Perrottet with NSW motorists paying record amounts in tolls. Sydney is already the most tolled city in the world with tolls increasing four per cent each year - double the rate of inflation. More than 4,000 local jobs have been lost due to the Premier's decisions to import transport stock instead of building it here. We have cracks in our trams, ferries full of defects and trains that don't fit the tracks. The NSW people deserve better from their government, and I am committed to giving them the leadership they deserve.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/175f5ecc-855b-4b5b-aaf1-97aba0c8d1bc.jpg/r333_553_3703_2457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg