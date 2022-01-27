Bayside Foodies and Farmers Market returns

community,

The Bayside Foodies and Farmers' Market will return to Cook Park, Kyeemagh on Saturday, February 5. Foodies and Farmers Market director Christina Chakos-Spanos said it will be a welcome return after the market operations were halted by COVID restrictions last year. "We hope to have about 60 stalls selling certified organic meat and produce from Young, Goulburn, Picton and many other places. "There will be fresh fruit and veg and other essential groceries such as organic sourdough bread, local honey, fresh seafood and lots of gluten free and vegan goodies. "There will also be stalls displaying items from young designers wanting to get their brands and products out to the world. "And there will be kids entertainment and live music," she said. The market will operate every Saturday on the same site in Cook Park as the Aussie Night Markets and the Sculptures@Bayside event. Christina said its location next to the beach at Kyeemagh makes it a perfect way to combine a swim with shopping. "Bring your appetites and cozzies," she said. It will be a welcome return for the market which had several delays last year due to the pandemic. The market will be following the guidelines for social distancing and hand washing facilities will be available as well as hand sanitiser. Dates: Every Saturday Times: 8am-2pm Address: Cook Park, General Holmes Drive, Kyeemagh.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/bc2df268-0509-405a-a250-d8ea54591144.jpg/r0_509_3000_2204_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg