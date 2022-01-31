latest-news, shark island swim

The biggest community swim is back on in 2022. The 7News Sydney Cronulla Shark Island Swim Event is set to take place on Sunday February 6. This is the first major swim event since the Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club opened the doors to their newly renovated clubhouse but to maintain a COVID safe Community Event, marshaling and registrations will be via a Marquee in the park. The 7News Shark Island Swim, incorporating the 1km Fun Swim Race, proudly brought to you by local Pulse Property Agents, will commence at 8:30am with an expected 450 Swimmers. This is followed by the 2.3km Shark Island Swim Race, proudly brought to you by Ace Gutters with 650 Swimmers expected to take the water for a 10:30am start. Online entries are open and will remain open until 4:00pm on Saturday 5th Feb. Simply visit sharkislandswim.com.au to enter. Come to the beach,support your community, take part in the race, or watch as swimmers hit the water.

