Plans have been unveiled for a new indoor family entertainment centre next to rooftop cinemas and restaurants at Westfield Miranda. The centre will include ten pin bowling, laser tag, interactive theatre, amusement machines, bar, lounge and dining facilities. A development application (DA) was lodged with Sutherland Shire Council this week by Scentre Group, which owns and operates what are now called Westfield living centres Updated The DA for the $500,000 project said a new rooftop entry would be provided, along with connections to the existing cinema and lifestyle precinct. "It will be a valuable contribution to the cinema, entertainment and lifestyle precinct," the DA said. "The future tenant will lodge a separate application providing plans of the proposed fit out of the tenancy and ancillary bar, food and drink use. "The modifications will include a new tenancy entry from the adjoining rooftop carpark level, line marking, bollards and pedestrian connections to new stairs and ramps connecting to cinema and entertainment lifestyle precinct." The DA said five car parking spaces would need to be removed. "The new indoor recreation facility has proposed extended trading hours of 7am to 1am, seven days a week which is generally compatible with the approved hours of operation for the cinemas, restaurants and cafes operating within the adjoining entertainment lifestyle precinct," the DA said. "It is noted that the substantial size and rooftop location of the tenancy use means that noise emanating from the use will be internalised to the shopping centre. "It is also noted that the centre is located in a designated night time trading precinct and that there are a number of operations that trade into the evening including a number of professional gyms and fitness centres within Miranda that operate on a 24 hour, seven day a week basis". Westfield Miranda Centre Manager, Trish Dullard, said, "Listening and responding to our customers is important to us and a big part of how we continue to deliver retail experiences that reflect the needs and interests of our local community". "We can confirm we have lodged a development application at Westfield Miranda and will have further details to share with our customers at a later time," she said.

