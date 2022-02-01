latest-news,

Labor Party branch members in Hughes have chosen Peter Tsambalas, a long-time resident of Loftus and local high school teacher, as their federal election candidate. Mr Tsambalas, who was unopposed, will be endorsed once a process to meet a requirement of section 44 of the Australian Constitution is completed, which is expected to be very soon. Born in Balmain Hospital to Greek migrant parents, Mr Tsambalas automatically has dual citizenship. In order to become an MP, he must renounce his Greek citizenship, a process he started in December. "I am proud of my heritage, so this wasn't a decision I took lightly," he said. Mr Tsambalas and his wife Alison moved to Loftus 30 years ago after their marriage. Tragedy struck in 2008 when Alison passed away after a short illness, leaving him a sole parent of their three children, who were aged 10, eight and six at the time. The support of the local community helped the family through the crisis. Mr Tasmbalas guided his sons through primary and high schools and university, with two graduating and establishing careers, and the third near the end of his studies. "There is a lot of good will in this area and it comes out at times like that," he said. Mr Tsambalas had owned a business in hospitality, but the need for more flexible hours and wanting to give something back to the community, activated an element in his university degree to become a school teacher. He started at both The Jannali High School and St John Bosco College, Engadine, before moving to Aquinas College, Menai, in 2012, where he teaches senior students Economics and Business Studies. He will take leave when the election is called. Mr Tsambalas said voters in Hughes "want someone to accurately represent the area". He said he was motivated by his students. "I care about our children's future," he said. "Hughes needs a federal Labor government to deliver a better and more resilient future, with more opportunities to grow and prosper. "I am proud to contest for Hughes, my community, our children's future".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/730b9c2f-fdea-497e-bcfc-9a5e9e698746.jpg/r2_305_4894_3069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg