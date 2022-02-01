community,

Bayside Council's Community Grants Program is now open to support local community projects. Under the program not for profit, local community groups and clubs are invited to apply for: Last year, Bayside Council awarded $103,582.85 in grants to 33 local organisations that provide community services. At 55 applicants, this was the largest number ever received by the council for its Community Grants Program. Organisations cannot be considered for further Council funding if previous grant acquittal conditions have not been met. If you are unsure if you have an outstanding acquittal, please contact Council's Grants and Donations Officer on 9366 3671 or email grantsanddonations@bayside.nsw.gov.au. Applications The Community Grants Program 2021/2022 opened on Tuesday 1 February 2022 and closes Monday 28 February 2022. Applications are to be made online using Bayside Council's SmartyGrants application form only at https://baysidensw.smartygrants.com.au/communitygrants2122 A one-hour webinar will be held on Thursday 10 February at 12pm where you can learn more about the Grants Program and tips on preparing your application. For more information, go to: www.bayside.nsw.gov.au/community/grants-and-donations

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/04c9f65c-464f-48ec-aa6b-44ece5e3df98.jpg/r4_0_1639_924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bayside Council's Community Grants Program now open