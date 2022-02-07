latest-news,

There has been another white surf boat join the North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club armada with the christening of the new Billy Bofinger-In memory of Jane Bloor on the weekend. The timely craft was proudly donated by Dave and Caroline Hammond in loving memory of Daves sister Jane Bloor and the "Fight MND" cause which is close to their hearts. The boat will be first used in the Sydney Branch Surf Boat Championships to be held at Elouera SLSC on Saturday Feb12. Dave Hammond said its the second boat his family has supplied the club through the Motor Neurone Disease cause. " One of the U23 crews represented Australia and rowed against the Kiwi's in a surf life saving test last year and it was good to see Janes winning spirit in the boat" he said "People see the boat travelling around,on the road and in the water and it reminds them of the MND cause and Janes passing-its a pleasure" Its namesake Billy Bofinger, its said was 'a prince among men', joining North Cronulla SLSC in 1952 and clocking up 63 years continuous service. Bill put his hand up for everything to help the club he loved,competitor,patrol captain,gear steward,radio operator and club secretary and now he will also be a surf boat competitor-without rowing a stroke. In an emotional afternoon Bills son Michael who is the clubs current boat captain and running Australia's biggest boat section with 22 crews said it's the tenth boat they have christened under his tenure and to him the most significant. "New boats normally go to the A crews but we may share this one around a bit more" he said Over three hundred spectators watched the festivities along with Mayor Pesci,Cronulla local member Mark Speakman,councillor Carol Provan and representatives from the MND charity. In the most captivating part of the afternoon in the traditional christening, the 'Billy Bof' was rowed out the back with an entire crew of Bofingers-it may not have been the first time a boat was christened with the namesakes children and grandchildren rowing but it must have been close. Swept by son Michael the crew was Jade,Jed,Abbey and board paddler Dane Bofinger in the bow. Ruby and Billy Bofinger junior led the boat out cleanly on their boards. It was a nervous wait out the back for a return wave in but with a little bit of extra weight by the invisible 6th crewman it kept them on the straight and narrow for a perfect christening.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/11c42f1b-2ac0-46cf-b6a7-b7090764c41a.jpg/r12_276_5303_3266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg