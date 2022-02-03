latest-news, southern districts rugby, cronulla rsl

Southern Districts Rugby Club and Cronulla RSL have partnered up to deliver an exceptional rugby development and life skills program for its young players. For the last 10 years, during the off-season the SDRC has run an Accelerated Development Rugby Program. This year they have partnered up to run the Cronulla RSL Southern Districts ADS program. This is the pinnacle of the club's pathway system and is a 12 week-long high-performance program running until March. This year has seen a record number of participants in the program with 130 members from ages 14 to 18. The program is led by George Gargoulakis who said that athletes participating are on a part of a journey of continuous development. "The aims of this program are for players to essentially experience as professional a project as possible through the implementation of an effective and robust Strength and Conditioning program. "This works closely with sports scientists within our high-performance gym to establish an individual athletic development program focusing on strength, power, agility and quickness". George leads the program under the guidance of SDRC's Head of Rugby Todd Louden. "The off-season program helps the participants gain an external understanding and accelerated skill block outside of their own clubs" said Louden. "It also helps with genuine life skills knowledge and the development of socialisation with other participants outside of their local club". The program aims to offer participants a holistic approach to their development in the squad by focusing on a variety of topics. Alongside strength and conditioning, participants have a life skills portion of the program that focuses on topics such as leadership, values, wellbeing/mindfulness, and cultural inclusion. Louden said many of the life skill topics are not necessarily in their school curriculum but are important life tasks and knowledge. "Changing a car tyre or the latest CPR techniques - are invaluable. Learning them in the environment such as the club forum breaks down boundaries and is a lot of fun and engaging". The program continues the club's community partnerships with the University of Wollongong and their Sports Science Students, as well as the major partners for this program Cronulla RSL. Natalie Hawkins, the Community Projects Manager for the Cronulla RSL said programs like ADS is a fundamental part of living in a community. "Cronulla RSL's support of the community is ingrained in the way that we conduct business." Southern Districts look forward to developing club members in this tight knit community and encourage everyone to visit Forshaw Park and support the Rebels .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/e30b7f65-5cd3-41fd-a1e5-d40f9d34d430.jpg/r2_199_3896_2399_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg