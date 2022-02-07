community, artexpress 2022, cronulla high school

The familiar scent of smoldering smoke seeping through bushland, with tinges of childhood memories attached to a home surrounded by nature, was a cathartic journey of artistry for Ella McGaw. The talented student from Bundeena has been selected in the annual ARTEXPRESS exhibition. The 'best of the best' HSC major artworks produced by Visual Arts students from 2021 is on display at the Art Gallery of NSW. Being chosen for the exhibition is a tightly competitive feat, and Ella is the only student from Sutherland Shire to make the cut. ARTEXPRESS is one of the most popular exhibitions of the year. It gives visitors an insight into the concerns that resonate with young aspiring artists. A total of 43 artworks from across the state were selected from a massive 8440 submissions. This year marks the 39th edition of ARTEXPRESS, which encompasses a broad range of approaches and expressive forms, including ceramics, collection of works, documented forms, designed objects, drawing, graphic design, painting, photomedia, printmaking, sculpture, textiles and fibre, and time-based media. Students addressed the effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic on their lives, exploring ideas of the interior self and resilience, emergence and optimism, the environment and still life interiors. Ella, who finished year 12 at Cronulla High School, created a drawing titled 'Lament for the lost'. "I could hardly believe that I got in," she said. "Out of all the people in my art class, I thought it was an unreachable goal. I didn't think I could get this far. Her body of work explores the loss inflicted by the 2019/2020 bushfires. Influenced by artists William Kentridge, Janet Laurence, Martin Bell and Ildiko Kovacs, she tapped into her natural environment. "I remember being really close to the bush and smoke, and feeling disconnected. I was trying to find a way to reconnect with what people living in a fire country deal with," she said. "I was originally inspired by the squiggles of a gumtree. My intent was to understand how this devastation of species and communities has become insignificant, layered below conflicting human narratives surrounding climate change, inaction, risk, future human and environmental needs. "I pulped materials from the fires - charcoal, ash, earth, pages of research, newspaper articles - into paper, tonally recreating each area I had visited - the white of ash, black of burnt surroundings." The daughter of artist Leanne Thompson, Ella said creating the artwork mostly at home, without the regular in-person feedback from her art teacher was challenging at first, but it turned out for the better. "If I hadn't had all that time at home I don't think it would have all the complexity it has today," she said. "I own it to lockdown that I had the ability to immerse into the process." This year Ella is studying liberal arts and science, majoring in visual arts at the University of Sydney. "I really want to do something artistic but also have a voice especially for environmental issues," she said. "That resonates with me on a personal and community level." Gallery Director Michael Brand said the class of 2021 should be extremely proud of what they achieved in an exceedingly difficult year. "The 2021 Visual Arts students had a disrupted HSC, with many students completing their artworks from home in lockdown," Dr Brand said. "Despite the many obstacles of finishing school in a pandemic, these students have produced the most exceptional bodies of work. Students have approached their creative practice with positivity and optimism, looking beyond the immediate impacts of the pandemic and towards a brighter future." ARTEXPRESS is presented in partnership with NSW Department of Education, Arts Unit and the NSW Education Standards Authority. The free exhibition ends April 25.

