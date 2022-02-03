Celebrating the multicultural tastes of St George

community,

Georges River Council's In Good Taste food festival is back to celebrate the multicultural food and culture of the St George region. The month-long festival kicked off on Friday, 28 January with the Little Lunar Night Market to welcome the Year of the Tiger, followed by weekly In Good Taste night markets, bush tucker walks and local tasting tours. This year's line-up includes horticultural expert and The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney's Aboriginal Education Officer, Brenden Moore, renowned Chinese art curator, Yin Cao, as well as urban forager, Diego Bonetto, who names some of Sydney' top chefs and bartenders as his students. This year's festival will also see the launch of the inaugural Georges River Cultural Cookbook - a collection of recipes from the local community. The book will offer an insight into the diverse cultural backgrounds of residents in the Georges River community, capturing and translating the family recipes of Georges River residents from culturally diverse backgrounds, for future generations. Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said that with 42 per cent of the Georges River population born in countries where English is not the first language, the region has many different cultures and delicious food. "From popular Chinese, Indian and Greek cuisines to lesser known, but equally tasty, Nepalese and Filipino food, we have it all," Councillor Katris said. "Multiculturalism is something we celebrate here at Georges River, and we are delighted to share this with the wider Sydney community." In Good Taste 2022 Program: In Good Taste Night Markets Enjoy sunset while snacking on the likes of chips on a stick, gozleme or fried haloumi, and watching acrobats, clowns, stilt-walkers and more. Where: Corner of Forest Road and MacMahon Street, Hurstville When: Friday 4, 11 and 18 February 2022, 4.00pm-10.00pm Cost: Free Bush Tucker and Wild Edibles Walks Bush Tucker Walks with Brenden Moore Join Brenden Moore to discover the edible fruits, roots, nuts, seeds and leaves. For centuries, First Nations people have gathered and harvested this bush tucker, but the rest of us are only beginning to learn about the incredible natural and native food resources on our doorstep. Date: Sunday 6 February 2022 and Sunday 20 February 2022 Time: 11am - 1pm Location: Oatley Park Cost: $20 Wild Edibles Walk with Diego Bonetto Join wild food expert Diego Bonetto on a two-hour stroll in the amazing Carss Bush Park and learn about the most common edible and medicinal plants growing in the local landscape. Date: Sunday 13 February 2022 Time: 11am - 1pm Location: Carss Bush Park Cost: $20 Taste of Lunar New Year - Hurstville This is a backstage pass to Georges River's most authentic and modern multicultural cuisines. Learn more about the food and traditions of Lunar New Year and indulge in treats from China, Mongolia, and other parts of Asia including dumplings, pearl milk tea, radish cakes, egg tarts, Mongolian pancakes and much more. The tours are run in conjunction with Taste Cultural Food Tours - a charity that invests profits in training and employment opportunities for migrants and refugees, supporting them into the career path of their choosing. When: Saturday 5 February 2022, 11.00am-12.30pm Sunday 6 February 2022, 11.00am-12.30pm Saturday 12 February 2022, 11.00am-12.30pm Sunday 13 February 2022, 11.00am-12.30pm Saturday 19 February 2022, 11.00am-12.30pm Sunday 20 February 2022, 11.00am-12.30pm Time: 11am - 12.30pm. Cost: Adults: $55. Children (Ages 5 to 11): $40. Children under 5 are free. For more information on Georges River Council's In Good Taste festival and to book a spot at events, visit: georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/in-good-taste

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/56c3fc6d-bad9-489a-ad0a-3002f8edcdea.jpg/r32_0_813_441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Celebrating the multicultural tastes of St George