See you soon, hoon

latest-news,

Bayside Council's smart camera technology being installed in Brighton-Le-Sands will be able to monitor anti-social behaviour, particularly car hooning. The cameras have been dubbed 'hoon cams' for their ability to help bring hoons to account. They will also be used to catch anyone defacing local businesses with graffiti. And the council is working with its suppliers to look at further possible use of this technology including monitoring jet skis coming too close to swimmers in the bay. Bayside Council's recent trial of sophisticated high-tech cameras incorporating licence plate recognition technology has now been expanded to include Bay Street and the surrounding area. "Recent trials were a success and Council believes this technology can help combat hooning and bring the culprits destroying the reputation of Bayside to account," Bayside Council mayor,Dr Christina Curry said. Bayside Council began trialling Licence Plate Recognition software by installing sophisticated high-tech cameras on a vehicle to issue parking infringements. Council staff, seeing the potential of the technology, worked with suppliers and the police to implement a smart system to capture anti-social behaviour on our streets. The first static cameras with the ability to read and record the licence plate of a vehicle, capture illegal activity and anti-social behaviour were installed in Vanston Parade and Ida Street. Residents have reported a decrease in anti-social behaviour from hoons since their installation. "In collaboration with the Local Police we have extended the trial of this world first technology to Bay Street and surrounds with improved coverage of hotspots," Councillor Curry said. The new technology has also been given the tick of approval by the Parking Officers and Council has seen a significant reduction in the number of incident reports and complaints from the community. Council has installed and upgraded seven multi-directional cameras in this phase of the trial which was funded by a grant from the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program. Following the trial a review and feasibility study will be undertaken to identify future possible locations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/c26cb571-e367-4b75-814c-58f4f717f856.png/r0_154_331_341_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

See you soon, hoon