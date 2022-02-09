Scenic waterside setting

latest-news, sydney property, house for sale, caringbah south, 34a Yeramba Avenue, Location real estate

House of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2 A stunning fusion of innovative design nestled in scenic natural surrounds, with meticulous craftsmanship enhanced by premium materials, fixtures and finishes throughout, this brand new, unique executive waterfront reserve residence is exceptional in many ways. The entry level comprises three generous bedrooms with premium loop pile carpet and built-in wardrobes while the luxurious master suite enjoys water views, spacious walk-in wardrobe with skylight and ensuite with timber dual vanity, overhead rain showerhead and underfloor heating. With engineered oak timber flooring complemented by custom Blackbutt timber accents throughout, the entertaining level of the home features a drystack sandstone wall, fourth bedroom, main bathroom, laundry and huge open plan living area which flows out to the private, waterside yard through commercial grade Alumiere sliding doors. A true centrepiece of the home, the gourmet kitchen includes a bespoke timber and engineered stone island bench, 900mm pyrolytic oven and induction cooktop, integrated dishwasher, brushed nickel tapware and walk-in pantry. Created with meticulous attention to detail by Blitz Building Group, this home is framed by a natural backdrop of the tree-lined waterfront reserve. Skylights illuminate the undercover alfresco area with a six-burner Matador barbecue, triple door bar fridge and outdoor speakers with amplifier. Set in a family friendly, waterside enclave, this is a rare opportunity to secure a true 'one of a kind' brand new luxury home.

