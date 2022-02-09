A rare opportunity

latest-news, sydney property, 51/137-143 Willarong Road, Caringbah, apartment for sale, Luxe Real Estate

Prestige Property Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2 Positioned in the innovative 'Aria' development, this stunning top floor executive style apartment offers a private, low maintenance lifestyle with a sunny north facing aspect. As you enter the apartment on the ground floor you find a private bedroom with walk-in robe and separate ensuite making this a secluded retreat. Upstairs has three bedrooms, one complete with an ensuite and all three with built-in robes. The spacious open plan living/dining leads onto a sunny north facing private balcony with leafy outlook making this a perfect low maintenance lifestyle. You'll love the modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. There is also reverse cycle ducted air-conditioning throughout. Make the most of the two separate communal outdoor areas, one being a large lawn area with covered barbecue facilities to entertain family and friends. Set in a security complex with lift access and intercom. It also features a spacious double lock-up automatic garage plus ample storage. It is located moments to Caringbah's shops, train station, cafes and eateries. This fabulous executive style apartment is perfectly suited to low maintenance living and entertaining. It is rare to find a spacious apartment of such high quality and with an easy living design that suits families of all ages. Enjoy peace of mind living in this secure leafy complex. Do not miss this opportunity!

