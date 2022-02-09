Beachside address

latest-news, sydney property, house for sale, 43 Burlington Street, Monterey, PRD Ramsgate Beach

House of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2 Ideally positioned just 300 metres to the water's edge this master-built, two storey full brick residence offers an enviable beachside lifestyle with potential to update and add your own taste and touches. As you walk in you will be impressed by the grand entry foyer that flows through to separate formal and informal living and dining areas. The open plan kitchen with breakfast bar and benchtops, leads onto the north facing garden, perfect for entertaining with covered entertainers' pergola. There is also room to install a pool (STCA). There are four bedrooms each with built-in wardrobes, including a superb master with ensuite bathroom and private balconies off every bedroom. A bonus study is also large enough to be converted into a fifth bedroom if required. The huge main bathroom features a spa bath and has dual sinks. This home is tiled throughout the ground floor, enjoys a huge lounge room, has ducted air-conditioning throughout and an opulent sweeping staircase that leads to second level. Set on a 468sqm block, this solid double brick and concrete construction has a functional floor plan that is perfect for the family that loves to entertain. Located just moments to Ramsgate Shopping Plaza, schools, cafes and restaurants. It is also close to St George Hospital while positioned approximately 15 minutes to Sydney Airport. This home is ideal for families wanting to upsize and you could certainly add a lot of value with little effort.

