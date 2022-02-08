latest-news, Sutherland Shire's Business of the Year, 2022 Local Business Awards, Fincare Accounting, Jensens

An accounting firm, which helped many struggling small businesses to stay afloat during the pandemic storm, has been crowned Sutherland Shire's Business of the Year. FinCare Accounting, of Sutherland, was announced the overall winner at the 2022 Local Business Awards, held at Doltone House, while another 40 businesses were named best in their category. Brian Willett, who founded FinCare, which specialises in meeting the needs of micro businesses, said the financial assistance provided by the federal and state governments to businesses was a much-needed lifeline but also a maze for many small operators. Mr Willett said, generally in the past, where government grants or assistance were given, the processing was done by the government department, but, for the COVID programs, it was all put back onto the businesses, and nearly everyone went to their accountant. FinCare had been able to help clients through it, not only handling the applications and other paperwork, but also providing strategies and in some cases arranging commercial loans. "We expected there would be lots of damage, but it ended up nowhere near as bad as what we anticipated," Mr Willett said. Many category winners faced huge challenges during the pandemic. Jensens at Kareela Village, which won the Restaurant - Fine Dining award, adapted quickly to the 2020 lockdown with an appealing takeaway offer, and enhanced it during the second lockdown. However, like other hospitality businesses, Jensens was smashed by Omicron. "We worked hard and were achieving some big goals," said Brooke Jensen, who operates the business with executive chef husband Carl. "But, from mid-December and through January, we were living on the edge," she said. "You would wake up each day not knowing if you would have any customers or staff. Thankfully, things have settled down now." Other category winners include Restaurant (Family): Man Lin Wah Chinese Restaurant, Miranda; Cafe: Our Father, Burraneer; Fast Food/Takeaway: Flamecoal Chicken Caringbah; Bakery / Cake Business: Bec Bakes Cronulla; Hairdresser: B. Hair Collective, Miranda Full list of award winners:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/5ff544d0-996d-4645-bb5b-63e72d40f5f4.jpg/r3_165_5313_3165_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg