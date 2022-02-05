community,

Conservation Volunteers Australia launched the Revive our Wetlands Program at the Land Lights Wetland, Arncliffe last week to mark World Wetlands Day. The program is being undertaken by Conservation Volunteers Australia in partnership with Chevron Australia. Gadigal Elder Uncle Allen Madden made the Welcome to Country and Federal Member for Barton, Linda Burney thanked the volunteers for contributing their time and efforts. Also attending were Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry, and Councillors Liz Barlow, Heidi Lee Douglas, Ann Fardell, Jo Jansyn and Greta Werner. Landing Lights Wetland is a remnant of the extensive wetlands which used to stretch from the area occupied by Sydney Airport to the Georges River. It was used by shorebirds from Siberia and Alaska, including the curlew sandpiper, migrating south during the northern hemisphere winter.

Revive Wetland launch