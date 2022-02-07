latest-news,

The Cronulla Sharks Boardriding club was back on the big stage on the weekend, finishing ninth in the finals of the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle contest at Newcastle Beach. The 2021/22 Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle has been bigger and better than ever since launching into its ninth season on the Gold Coast earlier this year. In what has become world-renowned as the biggest and best club surfing series on the planet, the nine-leg Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle Series travels to all corners of the country with events at epic locations like Newcastle for the National Final. After being the only local club to qualify at the southern NSW regional qualifier the Cronulla team after progressing through the seeding heats won their first round team event on Sunday before finishing third in the quarters in huge and wild surfing conditions. Cronulla Sharks team member Hayden Blair said team surfing isnt easy and all it takes is one good wave or one mistake and it can change everything. "Anyone can win, surfers have to catch their waves and get back to the beach,giving their final 'power' surfer a chance to claim maximum points" Blair said The Cronulla team was Summa and Dylan Longbottom,Kalani Vandepolder,Blair,Kash Brown and young power surfer Jay Brown. North Shelly Boardriders took out the title after coming so close over the last five years . It was a true team effort with all members contributing scores under pressure in the hour-long final. Anchored by power surfer Joel Vaughan, time management was a huge factor. Shelly Power Surfer Joel Vaughan nailed down a 5 point ride and got in the gates to put pressure on the other three clubs with a few minutes to spare. North Shelly,the two-time runners-up, dominated the decider with a score of 31.21, beating Snapper Rocks (21.91), Point Lookout (15.96) and Le-Ba (13.80).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/faf4dca5-d42a-400a-9f6d-aa33a6a9ce84.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg