Doreen Gumbley has celebrated her 107th birthday in Stella Maris Aged Care, Cronulla, just a few weeks after recovering from COVID-19. Whether she was fortified by the three vaccinations she received prior to contracting the disease or the nip of whisky she enjoys each night might make an interesting subject for debate. Regardless, Mrs Gumbley was in good form as she celebrated her birthday with other residents and staff at the facility on Monday this week. During the celebration, Mrs Gumbley received a surprise FaceTime video call from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was in his Canberra office. When Mr Morrison asked the secret to her longevity, she quipped, "Keep on breathing". Paul Gumbley said COVID had presented little problem to his mother. "She was unwell for about a day and got over it in quick fashion," he said. Mr Gumbley and his brother John said their mother had a very relaxed attitude to life. "I don't think we have ever heard her raise her voice," Paul said. John said, "If there's a problem, she just floats above it." Mrs Gumbley was married to Harold, a butcher, who died 24 years ago. They raised their sons in the Randwick-Clovelly area, and she moved to Stella Maris when she was 98, close to Paul, who lives at Cronulla. Mrs Gumbley has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with number seven on the way.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/0957785a-295f-4d2d-9a09-2a673cf3b297.jpg/r88_69_960_562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg