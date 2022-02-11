community, jade stegbauer, samsung galaxy undscvrd

She is fresh out of high school and ready to fine tune her way back onto the stage. Kirrawee's Jade Stegbauer, 18, is getting ready for her debut show. Having recently spent 30 days working on Samsung Galaxy's UNDSCVRD series, the performer is an emerging talent. Jade, who finished year 12 at Kirrawee High School last year, was picked following a nationwide search as one of the unsigned artists to have the chance to embark on their quest to turn dreams into reality in UNDSCVRD, which spotlighted rising music talent in Australia. It documented five finalists as they produced an original single and accompanying music video alongside industry pros, including homegrown pop-rockers The Veronicas. She also had the chance to work with other industry professionals including award-winning Platinum accredited producer, James Angus, who worked on the Veronicas latest record. Jade's journey was documented and presented on TikTok through a video series, to be broadcast exclusively on the platform. Although she didn't take the winning title home, Jade was able to retain complete ownership of their music and associated content and be able to release their music as part of the UNDSCVRD series. A skilled singer-songwriter and multi-talented musician who plays piano, guitar, ukulele and saxophone, Jade discovered her love of music when living in the NSW country. The genres the soulful singer covers in her music is as diverse as the instruments she plays, with blues, country and jazz all featuring in her work. Jade draws inspiration from UK-based artist JP Cooer, Alicia Keys and Guy Sebastian, She has been playing instruments since she was 10 years of age, and singing since she was seven, and also performs duets with her sister. She recently achieved a Band 6, the highest possible, for HSC music. "I got into Wollongong Uni but I'm going to take a year to focus on gigging and doing weddings," she said. "It's so good to see lots of live music coming back. From a performance aspect, it's the full experience seeing artists perform." She performs her debut show Age of Eden on February 19 at 6pm at Gymea Baptist Church. She will be joined by another talent support act Kai Lloyd-Jones along with musicians Steve Foxe, Ryan Mead, Ben Bruckard and Tim Roffe. Tickets

