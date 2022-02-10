latest-news,

Stanwell Park's Matty Cox experienced a bittersweet Olympic debut last week when he put up a brave fight in the snowboard slopestyle, but it wasn't his day. The 23 year-old is competing in both the big air - a sky high jump off a kicker - and slopestyle, where there are a succession of rails and jumps along a course. He said he was devastated as scores of 34.46 in the first run and 39.98 in the second weren't enough to qualify for the final, finishing 26th. "The first run, in the start gate, I was there but I was two steps ahead of myself," Matt said. "I guess expectations always ruin reality, that was a bit of a rough one." Matt's father from Engadine said he grew up surfing here but has lived overseas since he was 13 doing long distance education. "He started snowboarding when he was two", Steve said Both Matt's events have only come on to the Olympic program in recent games. These are events where high risk equals high reward and the best men are performing quad twisting tricks as standard. Both events are judged on clean landings and style, as well as the difficulty of the tricks being performed. "I'm very proud that I got to the Olympics off my own back" Matt said. "I came so close to linking a run together today, but on the last jump of my last run I just over-rotated and slid out.T hanks everyone for reaching out and sending me good vibes. I'm gonna take a few days off to process this and hopefully come back swinging for big air." The big air, which is his speciality, starts on Monday.

